Strata council not convinced Park Place safe to live in, yet

Is their condo complex safe to live in? Members of a strata council in Oliver said it depends on who you talk to. In a follow up to a story we brought you earlier this week, representatives of Park Place spoke to Global News about why residents have been out of their homes for three years. They thought an earthquake had left their building unsafe but it turns out that couldn’t be verified. That led to a long nightmare involving lawsuits and insurance companies. But as Neetu Garcha reports, there may not be a light at the end of the tunnel.