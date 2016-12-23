Global News at 5:30 Montreal December 23 2016 6:03pm 02:03 Loading... Lighting the menorah Fri, Dec 23: Students at Talmud Torah Elementary School showcase their unique Hanukkah menorahs on the first eve of the holiday. Global’s Billy Shields reports. Montreal’s Azrieli schools encourage student to be creative this Hanukkah <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3146232/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3146232/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3146232/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/910/819/MTL_MENORAH_848x480_840621123921.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?