December 22 2016 8:28pm
Alberta man rides Zamboni through Tim Hortons drive-thru

It doesn’t get much more Canadian than this. An Alberta man became an Internet sensation when he drove his Zamboni through a Tim Hortons drive-thru. Kent Morrison has the story.

