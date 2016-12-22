Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
December 22 2016 8:03pm
New Calgary Popeyes sees big crowds and lots of traffic

Thu, Dec 22: A new Popeyes fast-food restaurant in Calgary is causing some commuter chaos, and it’s frustrating some nearby residents. Gary Bobrovitz reports.

