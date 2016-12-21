Missing cat found two years later

Wed, Dec 21: Two-and-a-half years after Pharfalla the cat went missing in B.C.’s Central Interior she has been found safe – but 560 kilometres away from home. She was turned into the Surrey Animal Resource Centre last week. Staff used the microchip in her ear to find her owner, but it took some research to discover she was actually registered in Switzerland. Pharfalla had moved to McLeese Lake, B.C. with her family before going missing. She will be reunited with her humans on Friday.