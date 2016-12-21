Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 21 2016 8:15pm
02:13

Loading...

‘The Beast’ is still burning east of Fort McMurray

A wildfire that destroyed part of Fort McMurray is still burning near the Saskatchewan border. As Peter Quinlan reports, the fire is expected to burn all winter as a holdover fire.

