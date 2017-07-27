Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, July 27, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The southern half of BC will continue to bask in the sun over the next several days.

Although weather systems will keep moving onshore, the only inland areas that will see a chance of precipitation are those in the Central and Northern Interior.

Here in the Southern Interior, expect above seasonal temps with warm conditions through the weekend under an upper ridge.

Today’s daytime high range: 28C to 36C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla