Okanagan forecast

Thursday, July 20, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

When the upper low shifts into Alberta Friday, we will see a mix of sun and cloud.

However a weather system will push into the BC Coast Friday afternoon. This front will fizzle out before it makes its way inland so although we expect most areas to stay dry, an isolated shower is not out of the question Friday evening.

When an upper ridge gains strength this weekend we will warm up back into the upper 20’s and low 30’s.

Friday’s daytime high range: 21 to 29C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla