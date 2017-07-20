Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, July 20, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

An upper trough will cross the BC Southern Interior today. The cooler air aloft associated with this weather feature will destabilize the atmosphere. Expect variable cloud with a chance of showers Wednesday night and Thursday.

The trough will track east into Alberta tomorrow, giving the chance for BC to gradually dry up and warm up for the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 21 to 27C

~ Duane/Wesla