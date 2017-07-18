Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Dry conditions to start on Wednesday but we will gradually transition to a more unstable weather pattern on Thursday when an upper low cross the BC Interior.

This will lead to more cloud starting late Wednesday with the chance of showers Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

On Friday, we will once again return to a drier weather pattern with a warming trend on deck this weekend.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 25 to 32C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong​