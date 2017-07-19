Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

Dry conditions to start today, but we will gradually transition to a more unstable weather pattern tomorrow when an upper low cross the BC Interior.

This will lead to more cloud starting late today with the chance of showers this afternoon and into Thursday.

On Friday, we will once again return to a drier weather pattern with a warming trend on deck this weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 25 to 32C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong​