July 18, 2017

Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, July 18, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Warm and dry conditions will persist until midweek, but we will start to notice a change by Thursday.

An upper low that is forming over the Pacific will start to cross BC midweek.  This will bring in more cloud by late tomorrow with a slim chance of a shower tomorrow evening, along with a more widespread chance of showers on Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds just in time for the weekend with a return to sunny and warm conditions.

Today’s daytime high range:  25 to 31C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
