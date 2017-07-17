Okanagan forecast
A A
Monday, July 17, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
Warm and dry conditions will persist until midweek, but we will start to notice a change by Thursday.
An upper low that is forming over the Pacific will start to cross BC midweek. This will bring in more cloud by late Wednesday with a slim chance of a shower Wednesday evening, along with a more widespread chance of showers on Thursday.
High pressure rebuilds just in time for the weekend with a return to sunny and warm conditions.
Tuesday’s daytime high range: 25 to 31C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.