July 14, 2017 8:00 am

Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, July 14, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Warm and dry conditions will persist today. Cooler air will move in tomorrow afternoon and evening but the cold front will be mostly dry, and we only expect a slight chance of a shower in areas east of the Okanagan Valley.

It will be breezy at times this weekend with the passage of the cold front.

Today’s daytime high range:  28 to 36C

~ Duane/Wesla
