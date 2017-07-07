Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, July 7, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

As the upper ridge gradually changes shape this weekend, we will see slightly cooler conditions, although daytime highs will stay above seasonal with a mix of sun and cloud.

Sun and cloud will remain in the forecast next week, however an upper low that will track into Northern BC will also bring the slight chance of showers to our region Monday and Tuesday.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 26 to 34C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong