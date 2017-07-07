Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, July 07, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Hot conditions will cap off the work week for most areas across the BC Southern Interior.

However as slightly cooler air starts to push in this weekend, areas near the Columbia mountains will see a small threat of showers this afternoon.

This cooler air moving in will also cause some breezy conditions in parts of the valleys this afternoon and evening.

Sun continues to be in the mix this weekend, with slightly cooler conditions, although temps will still remain near or above seasonal, in the mid 20’s to low 30’s.

Today’s daytime high range: 30 to 38C

~ Duane/Wesla