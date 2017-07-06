Thursday’s Okanagan forecast
Thursday, July 05, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:
The fans and the air conditioners will be working overtime this week. Warm air moving up from the south will continue to keep our daytime highs well above seasonal at least for the next few days.
The upper ridge will keep any weather systems away until at least early next week. Expect sun and hot conditions right through the weekend.
Today’s daytime high range: 31 to 39C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
