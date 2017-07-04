Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast
A A
Tuesday, July 4, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
More sunshine and warm conditions are on deck! An upper ridge that will gradually strengthen means that we will see a warming trend with daytime highs into the mid 30’s by midweek for many areas across the BC Southern Interior.
Not much change is in the forecast as we will stay under this blocking pattern over the next several days. Enjoy the sun and the heat.
Today’s daytime high range: 27 to 35C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.