Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, June 30, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Canada Day will be warm for the BC Southern Interior. A very weak pocket of cooler air moving through aloft on Saturday will also generate a few clouds. Showers are unlikely, but we can’t leave them completely out of the forecast.

Signs point to more stable conditions by Sunday and more sun is on deck for early next week.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 26 to 34C

~ Duane/Wesla