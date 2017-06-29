Okanagan forecast

Thursday, June 29, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Like the heat? You will like Friday when warm air moves in from the south, bringing most daytime highs across the BC Southern Interior into the 30s.

Canada Day Saturday will still be warm, although not quite as hot as Friday. Slightly cooler air moving in aloft will also keep in a threat of an isolated shower Friday night and Saturday, but chances are slim.

Sun and cloud remains in the forecast on Sunday and early next week. No significant weather is expected.

Friday’s daytime high range: 26 to 34C

~ Duane/Wesla