Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
Expect mainly sunny conditions for most areas in the Southern Interior today. There may be a few clouds that will linger over the mountain ridges, but the sun will dominate the valleys.
As a ridge gradually builds inland until Friday, our daytime high temps will also warm up over the next few days.
A weak disturbance may bring more cloud and a slight chance of showers to the area on Canada Day Saturday, although our confidence remains low about this weekend’s forecast.
Today’s daytime high range: 21 to 29C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
