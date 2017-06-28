Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Expect mainly sunny conditions for most areas in the Southern Interior today. There may be a few clouds that will linger over the mountain ridges, but the sun will dominate the valleys.

As a ridge gradually builds inland until Friday, our daytime high temps will also warm up over the next few days.

A weak disturbance may bring more cloud and a slight chance of showers to the area on Canada Day Saturday, although our confidence remains low about this weekend’s forecast.

Today’s daytime high range: 21 to 29C

~ Duane/Wesla