Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A system advancing inland Tuesday evening will keep a chance of showers in the forecast early Wednesday morning, with partial clearing by midday for the Okanagan.

However the Shuswap, Columbia and Boundary regions will see more cloud with a greater chance of midday and afternoon showers on Wednesday.

A risk of a thunderstorm will also remain in the forecast Wednesday afternoon for the BC Southern Interior, under an unstable flow aloft.

Circulation around an upper low centred over Alberta will keep a low to moderate threat of showers in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday, however signs point to a drier Friday and Saturday when we will be in between weather systems.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 10 to 16C

~ Duane/Wesla