Okanagan forecast

Monday, April 24, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

Typical spring unsettled weather is ahead over the next few days.

Tuesday will be drier to start with sunny breaks, however when the next system advances into BC by Tuesday evening, we will see an increasing risk of showers.

Showers will linger Wednesday and Thursday, but signs point to the return of sun on Friday.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 11 to 17C

~ Duane/Wesla