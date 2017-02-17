Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, February 17, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

A persistent southwesterly flow aloft will bring in multiple bands of precip to our region over the next few days.

Most areas will be dry to start on Saturday but showers will move in by the afternoon. Freezing levels will be near 1400m this weekend, and higher elevation mountains passes will see some snow near summit levels.

The precip will taper off on Sunday, but another system moving in Sunday night will bring back the rain and snow.

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around until early next week.

This weekend’s daytime high range: +2 to +8C

~ Duane/Wesla