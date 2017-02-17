Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday February 17, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

Being in between weather systems means that sunny breaks are likely today!

On Saturday, the next low will move in from the south bringing a chance of showers to the valley areas.

With freezing levels near 1500m or below this weekend, mountain passes will see snow.

The unsettled weather pattern continues into next week when a series of weather systems move into our region.

Today’s daytime high range: +2 to +8C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong