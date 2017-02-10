Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday February 10, 2016

Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

A weak upper ridge will build over the southern half of BC, keeping weather systems away and helping to bring sun in the mix this weekend.

Daytime mild temperatures will also melt away some of the snow on the ground.

Enjoy your Family Day long weekend.

This weekend’s daytime high range: +1 to +6C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong