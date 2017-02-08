Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Snow will continue Wednesday night and Thursday morning under a southwesterly flow. The snow will taper off to flurries by Thursday midday or afternoon. Valley amounts will range from a few centimetres to 15cm. Areas in the North Okanagan, Shuswap, and Columbia regions will see the highest accumulations, along with areas near the mountains and high elevations.

Give yourself extra time Thursday morning as some of you may need to shovel before heading to work.

With warmer air pushing in aloft, there is a slight risk of freezing rain Thursday afternoon.

An upper ridge will build over the region this weekend, and we will gradually dry out and warm up.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -3 to +3

~ Duane/Wesla