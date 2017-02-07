Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Don’t put the shovels away yet… It will be drier Tuesday night and early Wednesday, but then the next round of snow will push inland by Wednesday afternoon or evening.

The persistent southwesterly flow will bring us milder conditions as we approach the weekend.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: -7 to -1

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla