Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, January 27, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Welcome to your weekend! We have one more day of valley cloud on Saturday, and then we have a change for next week.

The upper ridge that has been over our region for the past several days will flatten on Sunday, helping to erode the valley cloud. We will switch to a northerly flow aloft that will bring cool temperatures back into the area next week with brighter conditions.

This weekend’s daytime high range: -1 to 4 on Saturday and 0 to +7 on Sunday

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong