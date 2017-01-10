Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Cold air from the north will sink down into the valley bottoms overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

This will result in the risk of morning valley cloud on Wednesday. There is the possibility of partial clearing with sunny breaks in the afternoon, with the greatest chance of dissipating cloud in the southern and western portions of the BC Southern Interior.

With little pattern change in the forecast, parts of the Southern Interior will start off with morning valley cloud again on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: -13 to -6

~ Duane/Wesla