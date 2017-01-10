Monday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Cooler air will move in again today, and drier conditions are on tap for the next few days under a persistent northerly influence.

We will see partial clearing today with sun by midday for some areas.

Starting tomorrow, the risk of valley fog or cloud returns, especially in the morning and near bodies of water.

With only slight changes in the weather pattern until Thursday, little or no precipitation is expected from this afternoon to Thursday.

Signs point to the return of a more active weather pattern this weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: -11 to -5

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla