Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, January 6, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

High cloud is moving into the Southern Interior thanks to a switch to a northwesterly flow aloft. With the added moisture embedded in this flow, a chance of flurries will be in the forecast today, especially for the North Okanagan, Shuswap and Columbia regions.

Signs still point to the biggest chance of snow on Sunday afternoon and evening when two weather systems combine.

Today’s daytime high range: -11 to -5

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla