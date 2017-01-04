Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

There is a change ahead for the weekend, but the switch to a milder weather pattern will be gradual.

On Thursday expect patchy morning valley cloud and fog once again, with sun and cloud in the afternoon.

A weather system will slowly glide down the BC coast over the next few days. With this low that is centred offshore, we will see increasing cloud over the next few days as well.

Circulation around this low will also bring a chance of isolated flurries to the area Thursday night.

As this low interacts with another low to the south this weekend, we will see a bigger chance of snow on Sunday.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -14 to -6

~ Duane/Wesla