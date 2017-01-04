Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Not much change is in the forecast for today. Expect patchy morning valley cloud and fog with sun in the mix.

However we will gradually switch to a milder weather pattern for this weekend.

A change to a westerly influence will also bring in more mid and high level cloud tomorrow with the chance of flurries by tomorrow evening. Signs point to a more significant weather system to move in on Sunday with a greater chance of flurries.

Today’s daytime high range: -14 to -7

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla