Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
A A
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
Not much change is in the forecast for today. Expect patchy morning valley cloud and fog with sun in the mix.
However we will gradually switch to a milder weather pattern for this weekend.
A change to a westerly influence will also bring in more mid and high level cloud tomorrow with the chance of flurries by tomorrow evening. Signs point to a more significant weather system to move in on Sunday with a greater chance of flurries.
Today’s daytime high range: -14 to -7
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla