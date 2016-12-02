Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Daytime highs will stay below seasonal over the next few days under an Arctic influenced air mass.

This stagnant weather pattern will bring us sunny but cool conditions from now until at least Thursday. Signs point to a change this weekend but confidence is low on this weekend’s precip amounts and timing at this time.

Today’s daytime high range: -13 to -7

~ Duane/Wesla