Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, December 30, 2016 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Happy New Year! Although we will see a drier morning to start on Saturday, flurries will push in by midday and afternoon from north to south.

Northern regions will see the flurries first with thickening cloud, and then by late afternoon most areas across the Southern Interior will also start to see the flakes falling.

The flurries will taper off on Sunday and then cold Arctic air will settle in to bring us below seasonal temps for the first few days of 2017. Expect breezy conditions on Sunday with snow blowing around at times. The silver lining: With this dry air, we are expect sun in the mix after the weekend.

This weekend’s daytime high range: -4 to +1



After the weekend: Expect temps to be well below freezing, especially in the early morning hours.

After the weekend: Expect temps to be well below freezing, especially in the early morning hours.

~ Duane/Wesla