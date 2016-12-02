Okanagan forecast

Friday, December 30, 2016 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A few flurries have been falling early this morning, but we have a drier day ahead between weather systems today.

However, a disturbance will drop in from the north tomorrow and bring snow to our region New Year’s Eve. Many of us will be ringing in the New Year with fresh snow…

After the weekend, expect cool conditions when Arctic air moves into Southern BC.

Today’s daytime high range: -2 to +3

~ Duane/Wesla