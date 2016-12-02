Okanagan forecast

Wednesday December 28, 2016

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The next weather system is going to push into our province on Thursday.

Expect snow at times for most areas across the BC Interior Thursday. The areas that will receive the high accumulations will be in the Shuswap and Columbia regions where we could see upwards of 5 to 10cm, and even more for higher elevations.

A drier trend is in the forecast for Friday, but a disturbance and cooler air will glide down the province for the last day of 2016. Snow will fall likely again on New Years Eve and New Years Day morning.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -3 to +3C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong