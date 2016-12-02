Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A brief drier and warmer trend is in store today. However we will see increasing cloud late in the day in anticipation for the next weather system to advance into Southern BC tomorrow.

Light snow will start overnight tonight with a good chance of a few flurries to linger into tomorrow afternoon.

Another break from active weather is expected on Friday, but signs point to another disturbance to move inland New Years Eve.

Today’s daytime high range: -2 to +4

~ Duane/Wesla