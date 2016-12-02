Okanagan forecast

Monday December 26, 2016

Weather forecast update at 3:30pm:

Mother Nature will keep an unsettled weather pattern in the forecast for the last week of 2016.

Snow will fall through Monday night and into a part of Tuesday. Central and Southern areas will see the snow taper off Tuesday morning, but northern and eastern regions will see the flurries lingering through Tuesday midday.

Wednesday will be drier for the Southern Interior, however another low moving in from the west will bring increasing cloud on Thursday with afternoon and evening snow.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: -5 to +2C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong