Okanagan forecast

Thursday, December 22, 2016 – Weather forecast update at 2:30pm:
Signs are pointing to more snow moving in for Friday before we see partial clearing on the weekend.
A low will move in from the southwest Friday bringing snow to many areas across the Southern Interior.
A weak upper ridge building in this weekend will keep the snow away Christmas Day Sunday, however another system will move in by Monday night.
Friday’s daytime high range: -4 to +1
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla