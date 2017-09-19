Investigation underway after 123 dead birds discovered at Alberta oilsands site

More than 100 dead birds have been found at an oilsands mine site in northern Alberta.

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said Tuesday 123 dead or euthanized waterfowl and songbirds were found at the Fort Hills Energy oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.

Fort Hills Energy reported the dead birds on Tuesday, but it’s not known exactly when the birds were discovered. The AER said the incident happened on a tailings pond.

The AER has an inspector on route to the site, where an investigation is underway. A spokesperson for the AER was not able to say whether the site or a portion of the site had been shut down.

The cause of the birds’ deaths is not known at this time.

The AER is working with Fort Hills Energy, the Alberta government and the Government of Canada to ensure that all safety, wildlife and environmental requirements are met during the response to the incident.

The Fort Hills oilsands mining project is located in the Athabasca region, about 90 kilometres north of Fort McMurray. The project is operated by Suncor.

Global News has requests for comment in to Suncor and the Alberta government.