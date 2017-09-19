Guelph man airlifted after truck rollover in Brampton

A 37-year-old Guelph man had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash on Highway 407 in Brampton Tuesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the flatbed, carrying cement blocks, was travelling westbound when it blew a tire and rolled over into a ditch near Hurontario Street.

“The cab portion itself (was) crushed because of the rollover and collision here,” Schmidt said. “The driver was trapped inside the vehicle for some time while he was waiting to be extricated.

The highway was closed while Ornge air ambulance airlifted the man from the scene with critical injuries.

Police also had the westbound Highway 407 off-ramp to Hurontario Street closed for most of the afternoon.