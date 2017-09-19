Canada
September 19, 2017 2:20 pm

Opioid overdose emergency room visits rising dramatically in Ontario, new data shows

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fentanyl is seen in pill-form in this undated file photo from police in Alberta.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response / File
TORONTO – New data shows that opioid overdose-related visits to Ontario emergency rooms are sharply rising.

Numbers released today by the government show that in April, May and June there were 1,898 such emergency department visits – a 76 per cent increase from the same time period last year.

The 1,898 visits represent a roughly 40 per cent increase from the previous three-month period.

In June, the rate of opioid-related ER visits per 100,000 people in Ontario was 4.8 – up from 2.9 in January and 2.6 last June.

The province also announced today that it will be making fentanyl test strips available to supervised injection sites – including pop-up ones – so users can test their drug for the presence of fentanyl, which is 100 times more powerful than heroin.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced last month that Ontario will spend $280 million over three years to fight the opioid crisis.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Global News