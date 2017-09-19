Crime
September 19, 2017 6:12 am

Man seriously injured after shooting in downtown Toronto

Police investigate a shooting at a residential building in downtown Toronto on Sept. 19, 2017.

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in downtown Toronto.

The incident happened around midnight at a residence on Henry Lane Terrace just south of The Esplanade and Lower Jarvis Street.

Toronto paramedics said a male in his 40s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on any suspects and the police investigation is ongoing.

