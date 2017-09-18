Man allegedly filmed sex encounter with 2 women without them knowing and posted online: Toronto police

A Toronto man has been charged after he allegedly filmed a sexual encounter with two women without their consent and posted it online.

Toronto police said a man had met two women, aged 21 and 22, on a dating website in March.

The suspect allegedly engaged in sexual activity with both women at the same time and videotaped the encounter without them knowing. The video footage was then uploaded to the internet.

0918 14:44 Tian Zhou, 24, Arr. In Sxl Asslt/voyeurism Invst, Fc 3 Ch…Man's Phot Rlsd https://t.co/Gi3HXsdAm0 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 18, 2017

Tian Zhou, 24, was arrested on Saturday and faces three charges including voyeurism, publishing intimate images without consent and sexual assault. His photo has been released by police to ensure there are no other alleged victims.

Zhou was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).