Police to provide update on fatal shooting of Hamilton man at north-end Toronto parking lot

Police have scheduled a press conference Monday morning to update the public on a fatal shooting of a Hamilton, Ont., man at a parking lot in Toronto’s north end.

Toronto police said a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times by two assailants while sitting in a parked vehicle on Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue April 21 around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Leonard Pinnock, was not from the area and travelled to the location as a favour to a friend.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting in May with the hope that someone may recognize one of the two suspects.

In the video, two men can be seen approaching the vehicle from Bowie Street and firing several rounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).