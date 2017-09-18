Woman seriously injured after fire in North York

A woman in her 50s was transported to hospital with serious injuries following an apartment fire in Toronto’s west end overnight.

Firefighters responded to a call at 1:08 a.m. Monday of a person that was on fire at a residential building on Cane Grassway near Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Toronto Fire officials said a woman was located inside an apartment and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.