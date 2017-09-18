Canada
September 18, 2017 6:03 am
Updated: September 18, 2017 6:18 am

Crews battle 5-alarm fire at catering business in Scarborough

By Web Producer  Global News

Fire crews battle a 5-alarm blaze at a catering business in Scarborough on Sept. 18, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

Toronto firefighters remain at the scene of a 5-alarm blaze at a catering business in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire officials said they responded to a call at 2:26 a.m. Monday on Crockford Boulevard near Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue.

Crews arrived a located a commercial business on fire and that the flames quickly spread throughout the building.

Officials said one firefighter suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire said no one was inside the building when the fire started.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5-alarm fire
catering business
Crockford Boulevard
Scarborough
Scarborough Fire
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News