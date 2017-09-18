Crews battle 5-alarm fire at catering business in Scarborough

Toronto firefighters remain at the scene of a 5-alarm blaze at a catering business in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire officials said they responded to a call at 2:26 a.m. Monday on Crockford Boulevard near Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue.

Crews arrived a located a commercial business on fire and that the flames quickly spread throughout the building.

Officials said one firefighter suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire said no one was inside the building when the fire started.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.