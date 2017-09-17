Terry Fox Run takes place across Toronto on Sunday

The annual Terry Fox run will be taking place in a number of communities in Toronto on Sunday.

The run kicks off at 9 a.m. from a number of areas across the city, including High Park, City Place, Beaches, Liberty Village, Scarborough, Ward’s Island and Upper Canada College in Forest Hill.

The route will accommodate runners, cyclists, skate boarders, strollers and walkers at a distance of either five or ten kilometres. This is a non-competitive event and the participants are able to go at their own pace.

There will also be a Kids Fun Zone that opens up at 9:30 a.m.

All participants are asked to bring refillable water bottles, blankets for a picnic and lawn chairs for those resting at the event.

READ MORE: Skateboarding amputee grandmother raises money for cancer at Terry Fox Run

Donations can still be made online at http://www.terryfox.org/

All donations and proceeds will go towards research in fighting and finding a cure for cancer.